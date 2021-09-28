Meals on Wheels in need of delivery drivers to meet increased demand in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With continued growth seen across the Grand Strand, Meals on Wheels of Horry County is working to keep up with demand.

A shortage of delivery drivers has volunteers picking up extra delivery routes to help feed those in need. Cooks are also doubling up as drivers to avoid delivery delays.

“We need drivers. We need those people that can get that food and gifts into their home and to be that light and to be that connection,” said Angie Moncrief, COO of Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

Spreading God’s love while delivering fresh meals daily has become a challenge, Moncrief said.

“It’s unreal. Our neighbors right beside us- they need help,” Bud Henry said.

Henry, a delivery driver for the non-profit organization, said he’s noticed a change in the last year. “There’s surprisingly a lot of — I don’t want to say elderly, but people in need right now.”

With 250 people needing fresh meals daily, Meals on Wheels is looking for 20 delivery drivers.

With the holidays ahead, Moncrief said she hopes more volunteers will step up for the community and help throughout the year.

“We’re about to I think definitely use this time to just pour out as their hearts are open to giving too then we can say ‘hey, this is here all year long. Here’s ways you can give back’,” Moncrief said.

Since the pandemic, Meals on Wheels said Tuesday it’s getting up to 10 new clients a week. It’s a growing need that need is stretching beyond Horry County.

Moncrief said there are families in Georgetown County who are also dependent on those meals. Many of the non-profit’s clients are seniors who are unable to leave home.

As the area continues to grow, they are working to get meals delivered across both counties every day.

“Our outer areas is where we are really needing to reach people and having a centralized location here, it’s been a little bit more challenging trying to find folks that would come here,” Moncrief said.

On Wednesday, September 29, Meals on Wheels is partnering with BurgerFi to collect toiletry items for fall-themed gifts to give to clients. Also, BurgerFi will donate 20% of the proceeds on September 29th to Meals on Wheels.

The fundraiser will be from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm on Wednesday. Those interested in volunteering can apply online or call 843-970-2330.