1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash near Longs

LONGS, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in the Longs area.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on SC Highway 9 near Camp Swamp Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2011 Kia Sorento and a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Kia was trying to turn left from Camp Swamp Road onto SC Hwy. 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling north on SC Hwy. 9, struck the Kia, SCHP said.

There were two people in the Kia at the time of the crash: the driver and the passenger, SCHP also said. The passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt, was injured and was airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was the only occupant of the vehicle, highway patrol added. This person was injured and was taken to Loris Hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris fire crews also responded. People are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

