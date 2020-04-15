Medieval Times lays off 131 employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Medieval Times has laid off 131 employees, according to updates from S.C. Works.

The employees lost their jobs on April 12. The notice on S.C. Works was made under the WARN Act, which requires employees to provide notice prior to layoffs.

The dinner and show venue announced in March it would temporarily close down as recommended by local governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our decision to temporarily close down comes from our conscience and goodwill towards our team members, guests and community,” CEO Perico Montaner posted on the website in March. “We will cease operations as recommended by our local governments until they feel it is safe to start up again.”

LATEST HEADLINES: