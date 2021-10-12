Meeting to be held to address proposed rezoning request to redevelop Wizard Golf Course in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County and developers are preparing to hold a drop-in community meeting on a proposed rezoning request at the Wizard Golf Course.

The meeting is set for Oct. 20 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

Community members will be able to come discuss and learn more about the proposed rezoning request to redevelop The Wizard Golf Course. The project agent, Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, will be there.

“I represent the people and if the people want it, and are okay with it, I don’t have a problem with it,” Horry County councilman Danny Hardee said. “It’s not the developer’s decision because it’s in a PPD. It’s going to be the community’s.”

Hardee added that there have been previous attempts at redeveloping the golf course, which have been met with pushback.

He said it’s important to take infrastructure into account when looking at the possibility of redeveloping areas.

“Our roads and infrastructure are just not at the place they need to be to handle all this development,” Hardee said.

News13 reached out to G3 Engineering, but Felix Pitts said he doesn’t plan to release additional details about the proposal before next Wednesday’s meeting.

“The procedure they need to do is go through the community,” Hardee said. “Let them understand what they’re wanting to do, what they hope to accomplish. Then go to Planning and Zoning, and then bring it to council.”

