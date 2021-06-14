Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at Myrtle Beach Circle K store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – A winning $4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket from Friday night’s multistate drawing was sold at a convenience store in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

The ticket matching all five white numbers picked in the drawing — 4, 43, 56, 63, 68 — was sold at the Circle K at 4301 River Oak Drive. The ticketholder also purchased the $1 Megaplier, making the ticket worth $4 million. The Mega Ball number was 13.

More than 7,100 players in South Carolina purchased tickets with prizes from $2 all the way up to the winning $4 million ticket. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing will now be an estimated $22 million.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.