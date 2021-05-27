Myrtle Beach airport expecting record-breaking summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Memorial Day weekend is just the beginning of what could potentially be a record-breaking summer for travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

A TSA representative said that agents at the airport screen between 5,500 and 6,000 passengers a day. Over Memorial Day weekend, that number could rise to 7,500. That figure could skyrocket to between 10,000 to 14,000 passengers going through on Saturdays and Sundays in the summer.

“The throughput at this security check point is going to double when we get into summer travel season with the addition of new flights,” Mark Howell, with TSA, said.



In recent months, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines announced new services at the airport. Howell said more airlines with more non-stop destinations, coupled with pent up travel demand, means longer lines at security.

“You will see some wait times this summer in Myrtle Beach,” he said.

One thing he says slows down security line — putting prohibited items in carry-on bags.

So far this year, TSA agents have confiscated two guns. So far this week, a taser, bat and multiple sets of brass knuckles have been confiscated from travelers’ bags.

Right now, masks are still required at the airport and on flights. That rule is extended through Sept. 30.