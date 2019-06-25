Memorial service held for Horry County lieutenant 33 years after being killed in line of duty

GREEN SEA AREA, SC (WBTW) – A memorial service was held Tuesday for an Horry County lieutenant nearly three decades after he was killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday marks 33 years since Horry County Police Department Lieutenant John Ronald Floyd was killed in the line of duty.

On June 25, 1986, Lt. Floyd was killed in an accident while responding to a prowler call.

At the time of his death, Lt. Floyd had been with the department for over 13 years.

“When we can’t make it to the call or, in the end, can’t make it home to our families. something like a motor vehicle accident makes it so much important. that it’s not an act of violence, but it’s something that takes us away from our families and our friends,” said Lt. Gregory Hutchins, with the HCPD.

The intersection of Highway 9 Bypass near SC-410 is dedicated in honor of Lt. Floyd.

A permanent sign stands there in his honor.