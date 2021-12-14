Michael Benson officially sworn in as CCU president

Michael Benson is sworn in as the president of Coastal Carolina University on Dec. 14, 2021. (Source: Coastal Carolina University)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Benson has officially been sworn in as president of Coastal Carolina University.

Benson was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Edward M. Singleton Building after taking office on Jan. 1. He replaces David DeCenzo, who was president from 2007 to 2020.

Benson was scheduled to give an inauguration address during commencement ceremonies later in the day.

“I am humbled to stand before you today,” Benson said after the ceremony. “These ceremonies are not about Michael Benson. They are about our graduating students and the inspiring trajectory of this amazing institution. That my family and I have a role as historical markers along this path is truly an honor.”

He previously served as the president at Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah University and Snow College.