Micro-chipping may be more effective than pet-finder websites in locating your pet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach works with websites like PawBoost, Lost My Kitty and Lost My Doggie.com to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

The Executive Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society says micro-chipping could be better at helping you find your pet quicker, than technology like websites or Facebook pages.

“We stress that the best thing you can do for your pet is to microchip them,” Wnuk said.

Jessica Wnuk says she’s seen the benefits of micro-chipping pets. “There are so many stories where they’re scanned for a microchip, the vet realizes that they’ve been stolen and can reunite them with the family,” she said.

With all the newer websites using facial recognition to reunite pets with their owners, like PawBoost, created in 2014, and Lost My Kitty, created in 2009, using technology to find lost pets has become popular.

But, it may not be as effective as micro-chipping pets, or even putting your information on a tag on the collar around their neck.

“Whenever they’re using photos to identify, it can get a little bit tricky because pets change as they age of course,” said Wnuk. “They change coloring, they change markings, their facial structure changes as they lose fat as they get older, so those aren’t foolproof ways to be able to find your pet.”

Micro-chipping has become so common, the Myrtle Beach Police Department just expanded the number of patrol cars wired with microchip scanners, and Wnuk says the Grand Strand Humane Society is thrilled about it.

“There are tons of individuals out there who might find a lost pet and not know to check these websites, versus everyone now knows, take a lost pet to the veterinary clinic or the shelter to get it scanned for a microchip,” she said.

According to the American Humane Society, the return to owner rate for lost micro-chipped dogs is over 52%.