Microbrewery, venue space to come to Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Microbrewery and a venue space are some of the first businesses to purchase property in the newly named Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach.

“We took a risk about a year and a half ago to look at a downtown master plan, to look at a vision for the future of Myrtle Beach, and today we can say Myrtle Beach is at the cusp of a renaissance,” Mayor of Myrtle Beach, Brenda Bethune said.

Grand Strand Brewing Company will buy the building located at 819 N. Kings Highway for around $450,000 and will rent the second floor to the Maker Exchange.

The Maker Exchange will use the 7,000 square foot second level as a venue area for wedding receptions, corporate and social gatherings, and will open the space up to artisans to teach their craft.

“We value creative opportunity and community connection, and after talking to so many people downtown and beyond, we want to provide a space for folks to connect,” Lauren Riddei, one of the owners and operators of the Maker Exchange said.

“Breweries are one of those areas where everyone’s going to go and with this being a part of downtown, it was very important historically but it lost it’s importance over the last several decades. The opportunity to reestablish an urban downtown is really the critical point,” Luke Jarett, one of the architects working with Grand Strand Brewing Company said.

The owners of the Maker Exchange and the architects working with Grand Strand Brewing Company each have ties to Myrtle Beach. Both companies hope to expedite the design process for a summer 2020 opening.

“We’re both in the creative arts industry, and just really thought that it was important to kind of lead the charge in the downtown revitalization within our specific industries and just kind of set the set the bar high; set the standard,” Kendall Seagroves, one of the owners and operators of the Maker Exchange said.

“These old masonry buildings are unique and beautiful, and they say a lot about Myrtle Beach in the 40s and 50s and the time when this town was kind of establishing what it was going to be. Being able to circle back around and take part in a rehabilitation is just a lot of fun,” Jarett said.

The sale of the property must pass one more reading until the companies can officially begin repairs and construction.

A construction business, Mashburn Construction Company, was the first to purchase property in the newly named Arts and Innovation district in August.