Midway Fire Rescue called for public access collapse in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, SC (WBTW) — Midway Fire Rescue was called for a public beach access collapse in North Lichfield Sunday.
Public Access 55 will be closed until further notice.
There were no reported injuries, the call was made by a concerned homeowner.
