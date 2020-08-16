Midway Fire Rescue called for public access collapse in Litchfield

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue

LITCHFIELD, SC (WBTW) — Midway Fire Rescue was called for a public beach access collapse in North Lichfield Sunday.

Public Access 55 will be closed until further notice.

There were no reported injuries, the call was made by a concerned homeowner.

