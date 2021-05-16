Midway Fire Rescue crews respond to separate boating incidents near Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to two boating incidents near Pawleys Island on Saturday evening.

Crews first deployed water-rescue resources at the DeBordieu Boat Landing in response to a boat emergency around 7:30 p.m.

They said an individual was “in the water suffering a medical emergency.” Crews located the person in distress a short time later and brought them to the boat landing for transport to an area hospital.

Moments later, Midway Fire Rescue officials say crews responded to another boat emergency around 8:30 p.m. where a vessel was taking on water.

Crews located the boat grounded on a sand bar and were treating a patient with an “extremity injury.”

Four people were taken back to the DeBordieu Boat Landing via fire department boats.

Midway Fire Rescue Chief Mark Nugent told News 2 calls came in within about 30 minutes of each other. He said they were wrapping up the first call when the second came in and that they have a substation in the area.

Nugent said the incidents were not related.

