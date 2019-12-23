Midway Fire Rescue gives flood warning as rain continues to fall

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – As rain continues to fall Midway Fire Rescue is urging people to be aware of potential flooding across the Grand Strand.

The department posted this picture of a car that ended up going off the road and into a pond in front of the Soco Baja Grille. The department says that the two occupants of the car were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

“Flash flooding is happening across the Grand Strand and will continue into the morning,” the department says on its Facebook page.

The rain is filling retention ponds and spilling out into parking lots and roadways. The department says if you are unsure if an area is safe, move to an area that is visible to drive on and remember “turn around, don’t drown.”