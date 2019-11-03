Chief: Midway fire responding to house fire; transporting victim with ‘significant’ burns

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire that left one person hurt, Chief Eggiman told News13.

First responders are at a home on Crooked Oak Drive in Pawleys Island, Chief Eggiman said. That’s where he said one victim is being transported from with ‘significant’ burns.

The fire is now under control, but the cause remains under investigation. As of now, it’s thought to have started in the kitchen.

