Military mothers honor Gold Star Mothers on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sunday was National Gold Star Mother’s Day, created to honor mothers who lost a son or daughter who was serving our country.

The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina honored the 14 Gold Star Families in Horry, Georgetown and Florence Counties on Sunday with a ceremony. There, Ronald Phillips spoke about his son, Ron Phillips Jr. who died overseas while serving with the Army in 2008.

“When we got that dreadful phone call on 9-25-08, early in the morning, it was like someone hit me in the stomach with a 2×4 when I had to tell my wife, tell my son what happened,” Phillips said.

Phillips says each day is a new battle, but his family holds onto their strong faith.

“He is that light that carries us through this valley through this tough tough time, and it has been tough, some days are better than others,” Phillips said.

“We know the anxieties, the ups and the downs, the highs and the lows you go through daily worried about your child, because they to only belong to you, they belong to me also.”