MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This little piggy went to Myrtle Beach where it got lost on vacation.

Courtesy: MBPD

Luckily for Biscuit, the Myrtle Beach Police Department was able to help. The mini pig got loose from its family while they were vacationing in the city. Officers were able to locate the missing pig Monday afternoon

The MBPD Animal Control division is working to get Biscuit reunited with his family. Then he can go wee wee wee all the way home.