MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sonshine Recovery Ministries in Murrells Inlet said they’ve helped nearly 400 people come off the streets since starting their organization.

And besides having two full addiction centers, they also just celebrated their sixth annual Concert of Hope event, where hundreds of people came out.

The Sonshine Recovery Ministries Men’s Addiction Center is home to nine men. The house leader, Trae Campbell, said they start their day every morning with morning devotions and then either go to work or to serve in the community.

“The program, what God had laid on my heart for the vision for this to be a community-funded organization,” Pastor Tim Carter said while tearing up. “I get really emotional when I talk about what we’re doing and how we help, because I was one of those guys.”

Carter said when he started the organization six years ago, after getting clean himself, he walked house-to-house from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet.

He said he was called to start a program to help those struggling with substance abuse because he wishes he would’ve gotten help sooner.

“Up to a month before I got here, I had never heard of recovery,” Carter said. “The cop that had arrested me had planted that seed months before the program.”

Carter said the center doesn’t just put a roof over their head, but it also helps them stop their addictions, get a job and get back on their feet. He added that they have house rules and they learn to manage their money properly.

“We get you hooked up with other organizations to help with your housing, get them their license, their social security card, everything we need to be a member of society,” he said. “98% of folks in the streets have lost all of this.”

Carter said there’s a $600 entrance fee and a $150 per week program fee. But because 99% of the men come in without a dime, fundraisers like the Concert of Hope helps pay the bills.

“So, Myrtle Beach came on board with us, trying to save the other recovery program and that’s how the first Concert of Hope got started,” he said. “And since then, it has been our biggest fundraiser for our yearly operations.”

Carter said that just last week, someone donated a new roof for the men’s addiction center. Moving forward, he hopes to get health counselors and to expand to a motel or somewhere bigger for people who come to him for help so they can achieve their goals.

Campbell shared a couple of his own goals.

“To stay sober and get a new chance at life,” he said.

Campbell said living there is kind of like a boy’s camp. He said he’s formed special bonds with the guys he lives with and said he’ll stay in touch with them once he leaves.

To donate to Sonshine Recovery Ministries, click here.