Missing hunters found near the Waccamaw River

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Two missing hunters have been found after just over an hour of searching.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the two hunters self-reported that they were lost in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 905 at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HCFR’s Investigative Unit, drone, and Marine Rescue team took part in the search. Horry County Police also assisted.

The hunters were located by the Marine Rescue team near the Waccamaw River and returned to safety at around 6:45 p.m. They were uninjured and required no medical treatment.