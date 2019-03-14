Missing man found dead outside Coastal Grand Mall, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a deceased person in a vehicle at the Coastal Grand Mall, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed the person found around noon Thursday was identified as mising man Chase Hutchison. 

According to Horry County police, the 22-year-old was last seen Tuesday afternoon near Prestwick Country Club. 

The victim’s cause of death has not yet been released. The coroner’s office says they expect the official cause of death will not be finalized for several months. 

