Missing man last seen leaving Conway Medical Center in scrubs, no shoes

Antonio Long

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help finding a missing Conway man last seen wearing purple scrubs leaving the Conway Medical Center.

Antonio Long, 20, was last seen around 2:25 on p.m. walking away from the medical center at 300 Singleton Ridge Road.

Long did not have shoes when he left. He is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Antonio’s location or anyone who has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

