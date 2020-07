HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Authorities are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who is considered to be at risk.

Mary Jean ‘GiGi’ Talbot was last seen on July 16 at the Hampton Inn on HWY 501, according to Horry County police.

She is 5’4″ and 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Talbot needs her medication. She is considered to be at risk, police said.

If you have any information, please call 843-248-1520.

