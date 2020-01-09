Mobile ballistic testing van visits Myrtle Beach, assists with violent crime investigations

The NIBIN van visited Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, along with ATF agents and state leaders.



The van is one of two mobile ballistic testing units in the country that helps speed up investigations.

“We’re really working in the other direction, we’re actually identifying the firearms and using that information to find the shooters,” said ATF, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Brian Mein.

Inside the van is a forensic laboratory with top notch technology, which saves investigators time, allowing them to track people down much quicker.



We’re a great tourist town, with lots of people who come in and out, and identifying those who do us harm, is our mission,” said Cpl. Tom Vest, Myrtle Beach Police Department.

(Cpl. Tom Vest//Myrtle Beach Police Department )

(Dwayne Pierson//Asst. United States Attorney)

“All of our research shows, that it’s a very small percentage of the people that are responsible for very large percentage of violent crime, and having these mobile apps around allows us to quickly and efficiently identify them.”



