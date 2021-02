NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday After the Masters with Hootie and the Blowfish has been postponed until September due to COVID-19.

According to the post on the Monday After the Masters Facebook page, the event will now take place Sept. 13.

“After careful consideration, the band, the board, and tournament organizers have decided that the chances of the pandemic being well enough controlled by April is slim enough to warrant a postponement of the event to September 13, 2021.”