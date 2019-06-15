Moped community speaks on safety after deadly hit-and-run on Hwy 544

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Following a deadly hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a moped Thursday night in Horry County, the Myrtle Beach moped community is stressing safety.

While South Carolina Highway Patrol declared that the vehicle caused the wreck, the moped also broke the law by driving on a road that has a speed limit higher than 25 miles per hour.

Selling and renting mopeds in downtown Myrtle Beach for nearly a decade, David Stone at Go Fast Motorsports said mopeds bring a unique element to the area, when laws are followed.

“You get to keep it hours upon hours, for an entire day, or even the week, and for the money you spend it’s far less than even a dinner out,” said Stone.

Stone said no one leaves his shop without being fully educated on the laws.

“You have to drive it slow, you have to drive it on the back roads, you have to do a lot of things that keep them safe and legal and unfortunately not everyone does that,” said Stone.

A group of boys from Greensboro, North Carolina say they come down to Myrtle Beach every summer to rent mopeds to ride them up and down Ocean Boulevard, with no intentions of causing issues.

“I wear a helmet, I don’t like wearing one but they’ll give you a ticket, you got to ride safe,” said Zaire Matthews.

Others, like Bruce Wayne, own their own moped. Wayne told News13 he’s been driving them his whole life, and it allows him freedom.

“There’s several states in the nation that let you drive a moped without a driver’s license, and this is one of them.

So that’s one of the reasons I stay here,” said Bruce Wayne.

For information on renting a moped in SC, click here.

For information on owning a moped in SC, click here.