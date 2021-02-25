More Horry County Schools middle schools will return to 5-day, face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools announced Thursday that more district middle schools will return to five-day, face-to-face learning in March.

Anyor Middle, Conway Middle, Loris Middle, and Whittemore Park Middle will all return on March 4.

HCS is in the process of installing plexiglass in all schools and hopes to have installation complete by mid-March. An updated timeline of when schools will return to five-day, in-person learning will be provided as installation progresses.

Students enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program will remain virtual.

Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School, and Forestbrook Middle School all returned to five-day, in-person learning Thursday.