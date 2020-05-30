MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As virus restrictions continue to ease around the country, Myrtle Beach is gearing up for more facilities to be reopened in the city.
The city posted Friday a number of places that are expected to reopen Monday June 1. Many facilities have already been opened.
The city noted that some of these places are still subject to Governor McMaster’s emergency orders.
Here are the lists as provided by the city:
Currently open
- All parks
- City hall
- Matt Hughes Skate Park
- Midway Park (Basketball is not yet permitted, per the governor’s orders.)
- Municipal Court
- Myrtle Beach Tennis Center
- Myrtle’s Market
- Outdoor Pickleball Courts
- Outdoor Tennis Courts
- Public Works Administration Building
- Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center
Expected to reopen Monday
- Ashley Booth Field (public enjoyment only)
- Cabanna Section Outdoor Exercise Equipment
- Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (public enjoyment only)
- Chapin Memorial Library (revised hours)
- Grand Park Lake Outdoor Exercise Equipment
- Myrtle Beach Convention Center
- Myrtle Beach Sports Center
- Ned Donkle Field Complex
- Other Playgrounds and Picnic Shelters
The city added that social distancing signage is there to remind visitors to maintain a safe distance apart.
Latest Headlines
- More Myrtle Beach facilities expected to reopen Monday
- President Trump praises Secret Service after George Floyd protests outside White House
- Partygoer at Missouri’s Lake of Ozarks positive for COVID-19
- HCPD says its gotten several reports of fake rental listings
- GCSO: Scammers now using judge’s name to scare victims into payment