More Myrtle Beach facilities expected to reopen Monday

Photo taken on May 2, 2020, the first Saturday since the beach was reopened.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As virus restrictions continue to ease around the country, Myrtle Beach is gearing up for more facilities to be reopened in the city.

The city posted Friday a number of places that are expected to reopen Monday June 1. Many facilities have already been opened.

The city noted that some of these places are still subject to Governor McMaster’s emergency orders.

Here are the lists as provided by the city:

Currently open

All parks

City hall

Matt Hughes Skate Park

Midway Park (Basketball is not yet permitted, per the governor’s orders.)

Municipal Court

Myrtle Beach Tennis Center

Myrtle’s Market

Outdoor Pickleball Courts

Outdoor Tennis Courts

Public Works Administration Building

Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center

Expected to reopen Monday

Ashley Booth Field (public enjoyment only)

Cabanna Section Outdoor Exercise Equipment

Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (public enjoyment only)

Chapin Memorial Library (revised hours)

Grand Park Lake Outdoor Exercise Equipment

Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Myrtle Beach Sports Center

Ned Donkle Field Complex

Other Playgrounds and Picnic Shelters

The city added that social distancing signage is there to remind visitors to maintain a safe distance apart.

