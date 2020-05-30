More Myrtle Beach facilities expected to reopen Monday

Photo taken on May 2, 2020, the first Saturday since the beach was reopened.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As virus restrictions continue to ease around the country, Myrtle Beach is gearing up for more facilities to be reopened in the city.

The city posted Friday a number of places that are expected to reopen Monday June 1. Many facilities have already been opened.

The city noted that some of these places are still subject to Governor McMaster’s emergency orders.

Here are the lists as provided by the city:

Currently open

  • All parks
  • City hall
  • Matt Hughes Skate Park
  • Midway Park (Basketball is not yet permitted, per the governor’s orders.)
  • Municipal Court
  • Myrtle Beach Tennis Center
  • Myrtle’s Market
  • Outdoor Pickleball Courts
  • Outdoor Tennis Courts
  • Public Works Administration Building
  • Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center

Expected to reopen Monday

  • Ashley Booth Field (public enjoyment only)
  • Cabanna Section Outdoor Exercise Equipment
  • Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (public enjoyment only)
  • Chapin Memorial Library (revised hours)
  • Grand Park Lake Outdoor Exercise Equipment
  • Myrtle Beach Convention Center
  • Myrtle Beach Sports Center
  • Ned Donkle Field Complex
  • Other Playgrounds and Picnic Shelters

The city added that social distancing signage is there to remind visitors to maintain a safe distance apart.

