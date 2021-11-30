More than 10 acres burned in Horry County brush fires

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews have been busy throughout Tuesday battling several fires that have generated smoky conditions in the North Myrtle Beach and Conway areas.

Firefighters have been fighting a fire in the area of Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway since about 10:30 a.m., HCFR said on social media.

The fire had grown to about 10 acres by late Tuesday afternoon, and the South Carolina Forestry Commission brought in a third bulldozer to help control the fire, HCFR said. There have been no injuries or buildings damaged by the fire.

“This will be a prolonged event, and people in the area should expect to see smoke and firefighter response throughout the day and possibly into Wednesday,” HCFR said.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Gary Spain said the fire is at the end of Bayberry Lane off Highway 90 on a wooded tract that backs up to the land-clearing project underway for Barefoot Church off Robert Edge Parkway. He said state forestry crews are plowing a firebreak around the fire, which is also burning about 5 to 6 inches under peat moss.

“As the winds shift later this evening, we can expect some smoke or the smell of smoke to filter into parts of North Myrtle Beach,” he said.

HCFR crews have also been fighting a fire on about a half-acre in the area of Conway Plantation Drive in Conway. Firefighters responded to the area just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was treated for burns but was not taken to the hospital. The fire damaged two sheds and a fence before it was contained, HCFR said. The Conway Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire, which authorities said could leave visible smoke throughout the day.

Also on Tuesday, crews responded to another fire in a pile of trees off Dewitt Road near Bombing Range Road, HCFR said. It was quickly brought under control, authorities said.