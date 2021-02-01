More than $10K raised for North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Best’s memorial

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A monthlong fundraiser for North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best ended today.

The fundraiser was sponsored by Cormac Arms and Outfitters. The store raised more than $10,000 for North Myrtle Beach Public Safety to create a memorial for Sgt. Best, who died in a crash in the line of duty on New Year’s Day.

“The outpouring from the community, the Myrtle beach community here is so great,” said Chuck Dunn, general manager of Cormac. “The people here are fantastic. It’s sad that a tragic event brings us together, but they are more than willing to help any way they can when it does.”

Police Chief Tommy Dennis says right now they are still getting everything in order for Sgt. Best’s family and they have not put any plans together for a memorial yet.

Count on News13 for updates.