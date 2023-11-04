MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — 175 bushels of oysters and more than 1500 people was the outcome of the 19th annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast.

“We are eating oysters,” Rocco Ackley said, owner of 2 Bohos at the Beach. “Drinking beer and having a good time.”

It’s all for the love of oysters and it’s a tradition in the Lowcountry.

People were shucking away throughout the day down in the inlet as the Wicked Tuna parking lot turned into the oyster roast venue from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday.

Stacy Johnson, executive director of Murrells Inlet 2020 said this is one of their largest fundraising events of the year that allows them to continue efforts in the community.

Last year was a great turn out, but Johnson said this year has it beat.

“Last year was 145 bushels,” Johnson said. “And this year we did increase the amount of oysters and they are all local Murrells Inlet oysters straight out of the inlet waters here.”

If you aren’t into oysters there was also Danny’s BBQ, offering pulled pork sandwiches and homemade sliced potato chips.

Danny Attayek, owner of Danny’s BBQ said Murrells Inlet 2020 really put on a show and brought everything.

“The organization is phenomenal,”Attayek said. “And everybody is eating, there is nobody waiting in line.”

The best part, the oyster shell goes back into our waters. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources parked a trailer on site for oyster shell recycling management.

Murrells Inlet 2020 said they will return next year and look forward to growing the event.

WBTW-News13 is a proud sponsor.