More than 1,600 Santee Cooper customers in Garden City impacted by breaker outage

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,600 Santee Cooper customers were impacted Monday in the Garden City area due to a breaker outage.

About 1,637 customers are without power “because of a substation breaker outage,” Santee Cooper said in a tweet around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

We have 1637 customers out in the Garden City area because of a substation breaker outage. We're working to fix it as quickly as possible. — Santee Cooper (@santeecooper) February 17, 2020

According to Santee Cooper’s outage map, the outage was first reported around 9:34 a.m. Monday and power is expected to be restored by 11:45 a.m.

At last check around 10:30 a.m., power outages were down to about 400 customers.

