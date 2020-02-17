More than 1,600 Santee Cooper customers in Garden City impacted by breaker outage

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,600 Santee Cooper customers were impacted Monday in the Garden City area due to a breaker outage.
About 1,637 customers are without power “because of a substation breaker outage,” Santee Cooper said in a tweet around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
According to Santee Cooper’s outage map, the outage was first reported around 9:34 a.m. Monday and power is expected to be restored by 11:45 a.m.
At last check around 10:30 a.m., power outages were down to about 400 customers.
