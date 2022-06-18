MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several communities across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are dealing with power outages Saturday morning as they begin cleaning up after overnight thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds rumbled across the region.

Duke Energy customers in the region appeared to be the hardest hit as more than 1,550 customers remained without power as of 10:45 a.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Darlington County – 13

Dillon County – 74

Florence County – 8

Horry County – 115

Marion County – 608

Marlboro County – 622

NORTH CAROLINA

Robeson County – 117

Scotland County – 1

The outages in Horry County are clustered in the Aynor area, and Duke Energy’s website showed 9 p.m. Saturday as the estimated time for service to be restored.

Among the area’s other utilities, as of 10:45 a.m., the website for Pee Dee Electric Cooperative showed 11 customers without power in Dillon County, While Santee Cooper showed that power was still out to a handful of customers south of Atlantic Beach.

