More than 4,000 without power in Conway area

Courtesy: Horry Electric Cooperative/Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers are without power in the Conway area.

As of 12:50 p.m., Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,136 people without power due to a broken circuit pole off of Highway 90. Replacement takes at least four hours.

Santee Cooper is also reporting about 300 people affected by sporadic outages in Conway, Surfside Beach, and the northern areas of Myrtle Beach.

Power outages are also reported across the Pee Dee.

A wind advisory is in affect until 3 p.m. with gusts more than 40 mph. Temperatures will drop throughout the day.

