More than 5,000 without power after ice truck overturns in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Power crews are working to restore service to more than 5,000 customers after an ice truck overturned Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

Pat Dowling, a spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said a Frank’s Ice Company delivery truck landed on its side after crashing at Water Tower Road and Par Avenue. The road will remain closed until a towing company is able to get the truck back on its wheels, Dowling said.

As of 10:30 a.m., the website for Horry Electric Cooperative showed 5,060 customers were without power. Many of those are in the Barefoot area, Dowling said.

No fluid leaked from the truck, and there were no injuries in the crash, Dowling said. Count on News13 for updates.