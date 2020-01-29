More than 80% of Horry County residents support plastic bag ban, survey says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee met Tuesday to talk about a survey that measured how responsive citizens would be to a plastic bag ban.

More than 1,000 people took the survey and more than 80-percent supported a plastic bag ban.

The results showed most surveys were taken by people who live in larger cities or communities, such as Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Conway, and Socastee.

The committee talked about ways to get more rural parts of the county to participate for their opinion.

“It’s really important for us, before we implement any kind of ordinance or any kind of change that that buy-in from the community is there,” said April O’Leary, chair of the Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee. “So, we don’t want to implement anything that would have adverse effects or implications.”

The survey is still available online and the committee encourages you to take part if you haven’t already. That survey can be found here.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: