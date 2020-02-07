More than 8,000 Santee Cooper customers without power along SC coast after overnight storms

(WBTW) – More than 8,000 Santee Cooper customers are without power Friday morning along the coast after overnight storms.

As of about 5 a.m., Santee Cooper reports at least 8,500 customers are without power along the coast from Surfside Beach to Little River.

Santee Cooper says crews have worked through the night and are continuing to work to restore power as quickly as possible.

Santee Cooper’s outage map can be viewed here.

