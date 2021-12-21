More than 9K people visit Conway for Myrtle Beach Bowl, leaving positive economic impact

CONWAY S.C. (WTBW) — More than 9,000 people visited Conway this weekend for the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Old Dominion University and the University of Tulsa went head to head at Brooks Stadium. While the fans weren’t necessarily Chanticleer fans, the game has impacted local businesses like Chanti’s Pizza, where the manager says they’ve seen a rise in customers over the weekend.

The director of planning and development for the city of Conway told News 13 that having the Myrtle Beach Bowl game during the holidays helps share the “Hallmark feel” that Conway gives.

City leaders hope the bowl game will help make Conway a more popular area.