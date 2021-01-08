Myrtle Beach area restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local restaurants are stressing the importance of eating local during the 12th annual South Carolina Restaurant Week.

The event celebrates local restaurants across the Palmetto State each January. It’s a time when many offer a tasting menu, new dishes or specials to local customers.

Nicholas Stefanchik Jr. has owned Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria in Myrtle Beach for eight years and participated in the event for the past five years. He said this year the restaurant is offering the same specials for takeout and delivery as it is for dine-in customers.



“We have customers that normally would come out and dine in with us, have taken the time to order take out and get delivery,” Stefanchik Jr. said. “Our business has obviously been effected by COVID, but not to the extent that many others have. We are a local establishment and we have local supporters and I am very appreciative of that.”

During the restaurant week at Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria, diners can get a four-course lunch for $35 a couple or four-course dinner for $45 a couple.

At Hot Tomato, owner Sharon Treffeisen said when she first took over the restaurant two and a half years ago, their business was growing 30% a month.

“We really focused on the food and how important the locals are to us and they really discovered that we were trying to have them have a different experience when they come here to the restaurant,” Treffeisen said.



That growth hit a speed bump though when the pandemic forced the restaurant to close for 45 days.

“We were looking forward to an amazing year, sales were up and then when COVID hit, it really affected us quite a bit,” she said. “We actually had to close for 45 days and it ended up that we didn’t have the 30 percent growth that we had every other month.”

As a way to say thank you to the local customers who helped the restaurant through the pandemic, Hot Tomato is offering its restaurant week specials the entire month of January.

“In Myrtle Beach, if you think about it, the tourist season is pretty short, and at the end of the day, if you forget about the most important people here — which are our locals — you will never succeed because at the end of the day, the tourist come, and they go,” she said.



Another Myrtle Beach restaurant, Hook and Barrel, is taking part in restaurant week for the third time.

Hook and Barrel’s manager, Cory Richardson, said the restaurant places a big focus on sourcing local. Richard said that morning than any other, this year is important to eat local.

“They are not only supporting a local restaurant, they are supporting local fisheries, oyster programs and things of that nature,” Richardson said.



For more about South Carolina Restaurant week or to learn what specials restaurants close to you are offering, click here.