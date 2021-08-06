Most reviewed restaurants in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Reviews on reviews on reviews!

The Myrtle Beach area has a restaurant for practically any taste, whether you have a craving for seafood, waffles or a pet-friendly place to bring your pup.

The region’s most popular restaurants have accumulated more than 1,000 reviews. Those eateries tend to be larger and located in tourist areas. Most reviewed doesn’t always mean most loved, however, so be sure to check the ratings on your own. Many small and local businesses often tend to have fewer reviews.

Here are the top 10 most reviewed restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp. Review information is current as of the time of publication:

10. Margaritaville

Location: 1114 Celebrity Circle

Three stars out of 877 reviews

The business, located at Broadway at the Beach, has been described by reviewers as having an upbeat atmosphere and attentive staff. “It’s a great family restaurant or just a place to go hang out,” one said. “We will continue to go to it when we are in town!”

9. ART Burger Sushi Bar

Location: 706 N. Ocean Blvd. Unit A

Four stars out of 906 reviews

The business, which refers to itself as “an oceanfront gourmet burger restaurant and sushi bar,” also offers liquid nitrogen alcoholic drinks and “unique, edible cocktails.” The bar is near the SkyWheel, is filled with art and has “gorgeous” plating, according to reviewers. “Never disappointed with a meal there,” one person wrote.

8. Eggs Up Grill

Location: 1289 38th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 922 reviews

Yelp users enjoyed the grill’s breakfast and lunch, praising its quick service. “You want a gourmet quick breakfast?!” one review reads. “This is the place to go!”

7. Simply Southern Smokehouse

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Four and a half stars out of 942 reviews

The smokehouse describes itself as a family-owned buffet. “If you like Southern cooking like your grandma made at a affordable price then we are the place for you,” its bio reads. The business also said that servers sing and there are balloon animals. Visitors praised the chicken, with one person writing, “It was like having a cookout in grandmas backyard.”

6. Carolina Roadhouse

Location: 4617 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 961 reviews

Carolina Roadhouse boasts that it is one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular restaurants. According to its bio, “this jam-packed eatery takes on Southern favorites, including fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs, giant Seafood platters and the Killer Dog — a foot-long hot dog smothered in chili, cheese and fries.”

5. Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy. Ste 140

Four and a half stars out of 1,069 reviews

The grill describes itself as “the ultimate culinary experience.” Visitors noted that the business has gluten-free waffles and is overall allergy friendly. One person wrote, “Drop the plate….it made my vacation. SECONDS please!!!”

4. Sea Captain’s House

Location: 3002 N. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 1,133 reviews

The business, which has been around for more than 90 years, was called a “hidden gem” by reviewers. Visitors raved about the hush puppies, and one person wrote, “The breeze coming from the beach was amazing, you can’t beat the atmosphere here!”

3. Mr. Fish Restaurant

Location: 6401 N. Kings Hwy

Four stars out of 1,479 reviews

One user said that her husband was doing “the happy dance” during their entire meal at Mr. Fish. “Let me tell you, the coleslaw was the best coleslaw I have ever had in my life!” she wrote. “I am not exaggerating. Definitely order the coleslaw.”

2. Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery

Location: 3301 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 1,511 reviews

According to users, Johnny D’s knows how to do waffles. And baked goods. And practically everything else. As one person put it, “If you bring someone here and they can’t find something, they are a robot not of human form.”

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Location: 1401 29th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 1550 reviews

Racking up more than 1,550 reviews, Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant is the most reviewed eatery in the area. Yelp users said the buffet-style restaurant is usually packed, but that lines move quickly. “Excellent seafood, freshest crab legs I ever had, period!” one visitor wrote.