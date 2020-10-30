Mother of 7-year-old girl who drowned sues Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The mother of a girl who drowned at a Myrtle Beach resort has sued the business, claiming that negligence led to their daughter’s death.

Laytoya Fayall was with more than 60 friends and family at a weeklong trip to the Crown Reef Resort when her daughter, Malazya drowned in a pool.

Malazya was 7 years old at the time of her drowning in Aug. 2018.

Fayall, who lives in New York, filed the case on Wednesday in the Court of Common Pleas in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. She is requesting a trial by jury and is seeking an unspecified amount of general, special and punitive damages as a court and jury would deem just and proper, according to the lawsuit.

Fayall took her children to the resort’s pool, which she believed was four feet deep based on information she received, according to the lawsuit. Malazya was more than four feet tall.

The lawsuit claims that Fayall was attentively watching her children while a live DJ played loud music and alcohol was served. Fayall was not drinking, according to the lawsuit.

She asked an adult daughter to watch Malazya for a few minutes. The pool area was overcrowded, and Malazya drowned as a result, according to the lawsuit.

The resort did not have exterior cameras monitoring the pool, a lifeguard or other staff supervising the area, according to the lawsuit, which argues that the resort has a duty to maintain the property in a safe condition.

News13 has reached out to the Crown Reef Resort for comment.

Fayall was charged with child neglect following the drowning. The charges were dropped in 2019 due to a lack of evidence. She filed a lawsuit against police this summer.

