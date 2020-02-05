Mother of suspect: Shooting that killed teen in Myrtle Beach was a ‘tragic accident’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The mother of the 20-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach is speaking out to News13 about the incident.

The mother of Tylor Rogers tells News13 that Sunday’s deadly shooting was a “tragic accident.”

Rogers and Lemay are cousins and their mothers are sisters, according to Rogers’ mother. She also tells News 13 that Rogers and Lemay loved each other very much and were as close as siblings.

Rodgers’ mother also says Rogers has no criminal record and no history with guns or drugs.

Rogers’ mother posted on Facebook, saying:

“This is my son and my nephew that everyone is talking about. Just to set the record straight there are alot of facts in this case than none of you know about and you all should be ashamed of passing judgment on the situation or think you know what happen or what’s possible or not possible. Anthony’s older brother called 911 and when the “detectives” got there they found my son laying over Anthony’s body crying histarically putting pressure on the wound screaming how sorry he was. Tylor DID NOT BREAK INTO THE CAR AND STEAL THE GUN he is just the only one they can charge. Tylor has never touched a gun in his life and didn’t know how to handle a gun. That part your right about. He was trying to unload the gun and it went off by accident killing Anthony immediately. Tylor has never in his life been in trouble, and has no affiliation with guns or drugs. Maybe a little bit of pot and video games but that’s it!!! That’s all your gonna out of me, it just makes me sick. Tylor was also a sheltered child and still lives at home between his mom’s and his aunt’s house that happen to be 8 blocks away from each other. Anthony and Tylor were very close and loved each other very much. Shame on all of you. Thank you so much for those that do know is and know the true details of the case for sticking up for Tylor. It looks like it’s gonna be a long hard road ahead.”

She also provided photos of Rogers and Lemay to News13.

Photo of Tylor Rogers and Anthony Lemay provided by Rogers’ mother.

Lemay’s aunt provided News 13 with photos of Lemay and his surviving family. See those photos and read more here.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach for a shooting incident.

Lemay was identified as the victim in the shooting by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools, told News13 Lemay was a student at Forestbrook Middle School.

Forestbrook Middle School is offering grief counseling services following Lemay’s death.

In a statement to News 13, Horry County Schools said the district learned of Lemay’s tragic death on Monday:

“We have received limited details surrounding the incident, and we will continue to respect the privacy of the family. The death of a student, however, has a ripple effect on the school community; therefore, Forestbrook Middle School is providing counseling services to students and staff who may be adversely affected by this loss”

According to Myrtle Beach police, Rodgers is facing the following charges in the shooting:

murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

burglary auto

possession of a stolen firearm

simple possession of marijuana

Myrtle Beach police also said investigators have determined “the weapon was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Rd the same day.”

Rodgers appeared in court on Wednesday morning. The judge wasn’t able to set bond at the city level, so bond will later be set in circuit court.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

