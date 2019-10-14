Motions hearing set for Monday on injunction filed to stop new construction in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motions hearing to place an injunction to stop any new construction in Horry County is set for Monday.

This comes after nearly 1,200 people signed a petition, which was started in March by people who live in the Myrtle Beach, Conway, Socastee, Bucksport and Longs areas.

The petitioners say Horry County Council has ignored flood dangers and failed to make plans to take care of flood water and sewage associated with natural disasters.

News13 previously reported that a request for a hearing was submitted on August 1.

News13 will be at Monday’s hearing.

