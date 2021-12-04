Motorcyclist dies in Horry County after hitting median on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 38-year-old Murrells Inlet man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 17, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson was killed after he drove into the median, hit the curb and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. while the motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 17 near Hilton Road. Troopers said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

No other information was immediately available. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

