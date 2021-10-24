Motorcycle driver killed in crash Saturday in Horry County

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a motorcycle was killed Saturday during a crash in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday along Highway 17 Business near South Jensen Drive. A 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed south when it ‘spilled,’ in the roadway, according to Trooper Nick Pye.

That is all the information troopers have provided. SCHP is still investigating.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the person killed. Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.