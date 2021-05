MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver rode off after a passenger fell off the bike in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of 64th Avenue North and Kings Highway, according to Vest. The passenger who fell off the bike is being treated at a hospital.

A description of the driver was not released by police. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.