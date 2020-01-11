Motorcyclist dead following Georgetown County wreck: coroner

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist died Saturday in a wreck, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported to Highway Patrol just after 11 a.m.

It happened on Old Pee Dee Road near Whister Road, Corporal Sonny Collins said. The driver was heading east on a 2006 Honda motorcycle when they ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Collins.

The driver was the only occupant.

The person’s name has not been released yet. An autopsy will be performed to confirm a cause of death, Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said.

The wreck is under investigation by Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.