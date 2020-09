LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A motorcycle driver was flown to the hospital with injuries after a crash involving a car in Loris.

The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 2245 S. Highway 701.

Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear the scene. The road was open as of 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the car signed a medical waiver.

Law enforcement is investigating.

