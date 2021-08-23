Motorists asked to use alternate route after crash injures 4 in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after a crash involving a box truck and another vehicle, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR has asked motorists to use a different route and avoid the area of Green Sea Road and W. Highway 9 Bypass in Loris while crews continue to work in the area. Crews were dispatched to the area at 4:08 p.m. Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is at the scene investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.

