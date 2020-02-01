Multi-story apartments, hotel requested for review in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some major projects are set to be discussed at next week’s Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting.

Among the projects listed as seeking review are multi-story apartment buildings and a hotel.

Four four-story apartment buildings are being requested to have a conceptual/final review at the meeting. The Lively at Grande Dunes Apartments would hold 304 dwelling units and be located at the corner of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Cipriana Drive toward Myrtle Beach’s North End.

Seeking a conceptual review is the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Ocean Front at the corner of South Ocean Boulevard and Springmaid Boulevard. The meeting’s agenda says the proposal includes a six-story resort with parking underneath, an amenity deck and more.

Finally, nine apartment buildings at Highway 17 Bypass and 67th Avenue North- called The Willows at Grande Dunes- are being requested to be conceptually reviewed. The applicant also requests nine garage buildings, a clubhouse and a central courtyard.

The Community Appearance Board meeting is happening Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the City Services Building. Count on News13 for updates.

