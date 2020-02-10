Multiple crews fight brush fire near Green Sea

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – If you’re seeing a lot of smoke near Green Sea, the cause is an active brush fire.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working with the Loris Fire Department and the Forestry Commission to extinguish a brush fire at 1630 Fair Bluff Highway. The call came in around 1:11 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Count on News 13 for updates as we work to gather more information.
