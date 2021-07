DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)-- A hearing for the suspended mayor of Dillon was supposed to take place Monday morning. Corey Jackson's attorneys faced a scheduling conflict and had to cancel. Court officials say the hearing would have included the presentation of a plea deal. City officials say things are going smoothly despite his absence. One city councilman said his constituents frequently ask him about the situation.

“When are we going to get a new mayor for the city of Dillon? That’s the main question,” Dillon City Council member Timothy Cousar said. Mayor Corey Jackson was suspended in May of 2019 shortly after being elected. According to arrest warrants, he offered to pay ten teenage boys for naked pictures. City officials say his absence has not made a major difference to their operation.